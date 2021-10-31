Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,122.25.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,601.57 and a twelve month high of $2,973.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,819.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,588.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 56.0% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

