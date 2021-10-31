Cowen Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $68.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.72 on Thursday. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.