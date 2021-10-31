Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $2,965.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,122.25.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,601.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,973.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,819.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,588.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

