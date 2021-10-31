KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $360.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.00.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. KLA has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $388.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.