Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issues Earnings Results

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TXRH opened at $88.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.