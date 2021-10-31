Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,500.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $26.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $107.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $109.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $127.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,122.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,819.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,588.15. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,601.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,973.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

