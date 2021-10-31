FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ossiam bought a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globant in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB opened at $319.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.56 and its 200-day moving average is $256.12. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $332.79. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.