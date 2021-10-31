FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.51. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

