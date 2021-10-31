UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 279,376 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.68% of Seagen worth $196,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $176.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.30.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

