AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvanSix stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.