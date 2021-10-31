Analysts Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Price Target at GBX 2,780

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,702 ($35.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,563.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,471.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,712 ($35.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.