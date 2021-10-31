Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.460-$14.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $515.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.78. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $519.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $516.29.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $18,604,644. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

