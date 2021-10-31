Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.460-$14.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $515.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.78. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $519.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.77.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $516.29.
In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $18,604,644. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Pool Company Profile
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
