Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Hertz Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HTZZ opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Hertz Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

