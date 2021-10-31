Analysts Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target at $168.56

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $169.89 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.77. The firm has a market cap of $507.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

