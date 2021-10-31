Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $651.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $650.52 and a 200 day moving average of $672.66. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $541.71 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

Y has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

