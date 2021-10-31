Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $71,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Novavax by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at $5,074,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 92.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after buying an additional 97,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,400,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,935 shares of company stock valued at $37,973,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $148.83 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

