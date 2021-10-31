Amundi Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Amundi bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 246,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,987,000. Amundi owned 0.23% of The J. M. Smucker at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.85.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

