Amundi Purchases New Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,125,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Discovery by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

