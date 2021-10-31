Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 603,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $73,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 228,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,981,000 after acquiring an additional 157,847 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after acquiring an additional 109,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,025,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $175.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.58.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.