Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $73,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $175.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.58.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

