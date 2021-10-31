State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 101.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $236,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $156.69 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average of $139.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

