State Street Corp Purchases 388,750 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $210,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

