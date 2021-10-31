Wedbush Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $69.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. Truist raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.