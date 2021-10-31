Ethereum Push Notification Service 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.43 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00004313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $29.27 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00068766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00072664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00099049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,531.33 or 0.99973703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.82 or 0.06949638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00023182 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,207,217 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars.

