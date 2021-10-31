Wall Street Games Trading 43.7% Higher Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $17.83 million and $14.57 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00068766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00072664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00099049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,531.33 or 0.99973703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.82 or 0.06949638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00023182 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

