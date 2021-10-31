Amundi Invests $38.87 Million in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Amundi purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,972,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,865,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,619,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,087 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $23,642,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $24,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 70.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 364.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,521,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,690 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
