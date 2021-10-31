Amundi Invests $38.87 Million in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Amundi purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,972,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,865,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,619,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,087 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $23,642,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $24,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 70.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 364.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,521,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,690 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.