Amundi Buys Shares of 1,683,497 Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Amundi bought a new stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,683,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,879,000 after acquiring an additional 293,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after acquiring an additional 202,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after acquiring an additional 886,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares during the period.

NLSN opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

