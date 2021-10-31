356,933 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Bought by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 356,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,523,000. Amundi owned 0.38% of Natera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Natera by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Natera by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,771,872. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.46.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

