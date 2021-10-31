25,658 Shares in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,658 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKSH opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $229.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds acquired 778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.84 per share, with a total value of $29,439.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

