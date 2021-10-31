Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $232.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

