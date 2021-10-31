Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,838 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THRY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

