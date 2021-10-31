Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 405,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,233,000 after buying an additional 231,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,976,000 after acquiring an additional 57,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $145.94 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.