Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 406,123 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,123 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Barings BDC worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 579,217 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Barings BDC by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 45,146 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $539.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.