Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,123 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Barings BDC worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $539.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

