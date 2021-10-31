Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cinemark worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $18.80 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

