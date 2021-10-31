Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cinemark worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cinemark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $18.80 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.