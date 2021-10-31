State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.60% of Manhattan Associates worth $238,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10,643.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 111,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 80,561 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $181.54 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $183.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.87. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

