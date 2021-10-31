CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 17.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,620,000 after acquiring an additional 220,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after buying an additional 77,008 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Teradata by 13.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after buying an additional 366,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

