Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $356.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

