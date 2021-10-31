Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $81.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.55.

NYSE:DT opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 267.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 22.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

