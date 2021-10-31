Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.48.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $217.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average of $191.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,421. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

