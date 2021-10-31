Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $392,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 193,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $88.05 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $222.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

