Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,618 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,618 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $49,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THO opened at $101.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

