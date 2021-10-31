Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $72.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

