Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 102,379 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Iron Mountain worth $50,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 414,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 225.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,767,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $10,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $45.64 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

