$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Repay reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its stake in Repay by 107.2% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 255,650 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Repay in the second quarter worth $1,202,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth $24,258,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repay by 103.3% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.77. Repay has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

