Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PRFT stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

