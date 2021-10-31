ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Declares Dividend of $1.55

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.5492 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $1.24.

Shares of XNGSY opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XNGSY shares. CLSA lowered ENN Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

