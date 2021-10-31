Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $151.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $134.06 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after buying an additional 170,342 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 74,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 68,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

