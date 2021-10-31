Yamana Gold Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AUY opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 305.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 289.14. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 470 ($6.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

